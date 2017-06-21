News headlines-June 21 2017 Court gives Wavinya Ndeti green light to contest Machakos governor seat

Court gives Wavinya Ndeti green light to contest Machakos governor seat

The High Court has today ruled that Wavinya Ndeti is eligible to contest for the Machakos governor’s seat on a Wiper Party ticket.

Judge George Odunga set aside a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that nullified her candidature.

IEBC had in its submissions before the tribunal and Justice Odunga argued that Ndeti was guilty of party hopping and should not be allowed to run for election.

The electoral agency’s Disputes Resolution Tribunal had on June 8 struck out Ms Ndeti’s nomination after finding that she is a member of two parties at the same time — Wiper Democratic Movement and Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU).

Vocal Mombasa politician picked by police over alleged assassination claims

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Malindi on Tuesday, June 20 afternoon picked up vocal Kilifi County Woman Representative, Aisha Jumwa, for questioning over allegations that she threatened to kill her ex-supporter.

Jumwa was grilled for more than 30 minutes by the detectives after her former staunch supporter, Ezra Bidii, filed a report with the investigative authorities, claiming Jumwa was planning his assassination.

“Ezra claims that Jumwa vowed, at different campaign meetings, that she would ‘do away with him’ before embarking on ‘serious’ campaign. He fears for his life. He has since recorded a statement with us. We summoned Jumwa, who upon interrogation, admitted she knew Ezra. Jumwa said she fell out with Ezra, her former campaign workman, on the basis of his work ethic,” said Anthony Sunguuti, the Divisional Criminal Investigation Officer.

Government to start day schooling in selected national schools

The government has announced plans to introduce day scholars in selected national and provincial secondary schools across the country in a bid to control the anticipated high number of form one admissions once the government rolls free secondary education in public schools next year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi who officially opened the 42nd Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Conference in Mombasa noted the move is aimed at ensuring maximum transition of pupils from primary to secondary school come January 2018 in addition to enhancing the teacher-student ratio.

The government has rolled its sleeves in readiness for the implementation of free secondary school education.

A broad band system is also expected to be installed across the schools to manage a proposed National Education Information System to store basic information of the students including resources available to them.