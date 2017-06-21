KTB now using sports tourism to market Kenya

Kenya has been pegged as a leading tourism destination, providing travelers with a window through which they can view the heart of Africa.

With the breathtaking landscapes, flora and fauna, diverse communities and cultures as well as sporting heroes and heroines, Kenya is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is now leveraging on sports-tourism to attract global attention and woo potential tourists.

KTB on Tuesday sealed a Sh20 million partnership deal with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World U18 Championships Local Organizing Committee (LOC), to support the upcoming IAAF World U18 Championships – which will be held in Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium from July 12 to July 16, 2017.

Kenya, which is internationally acclaimed for its legendary long-distance runners, will host over 2,000 athletes from over 130 countries across the world for the five-day event.

The tourism board is hoping to use the globally televised event to reach and entice millions of viewers across the world with Kenya’s irresistible beauty.

Speaking while receiving the check, IAAF LOC chair Mwangi Muthee said: “We are proud to be in partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board. The World U18 Championships are a great opportunity for us to honor our youth and promote the best of Kenya.”

Besides monetary support, KTB will also use consumer activation in key malls across the country and familiarization trips for both local and international athletes and media personnel to market the country.

Outstanding performers will also be rewarded with fully financed trips to major tourism sites such as the Mara, together with their families.

According to KTB CEO Dr Betty Radier, the board has been and will continue offering their support to Kenyan sports talent.

“We have been sponsoring golf and cricket played in India and other International marathons like the New York, Berlin and Boston but we will shift to local marathons as a way of promoting our own”, she said.