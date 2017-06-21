IAAF U18 Championship Local Organising Committee receives Sh20 million boost from Kenya Tourism Board

The IAAF U18 Championship Local Organising Committee yesterday received a major boost from the Kenya Tourism Board when they were presented with a Shh20 million cheque after making their partnership formal.

The money will go towards supporting the upcoming IAAF World U18 Championship, which will be held in Nairobi at the Kasarani Stadium from July 12 to July 16 2017.

With only three weeks remaining to the championships, Kenya will be able to host over 2,000 athletes from more than 130 countries.

“We see this as an opportunity to cast a spotlight on the best that our country has to a global audience as Kenya will have the privilege of hosting more than 300 local and international media. We will, therefore, seize this moment to prime Kenya as a sports destination,” said KTB CEO, Dr. Betty Radier.

The IAAF World U18 Championships, formerly named the IAAF World Youth Championships in Athletics, is a global athletics event comprising track and field events for competitors who are 17 or younger, normally organized by International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The first edition of these championships was held Bydgoszcz Poland in 1999 and the event was hosted for the first time in Africa by Morocco in 2005, Kenya becoming the 2nd African country to host the event.

“We are proud to be in partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board. The World U18 Championships are a great opportunity for us to honor our youth and promote the best of Kenya. Preparations are in high gear and I would like to urge all Kenyans to turn up in high numbers and support our athletes,” said LOC CEO, Mwangi Muthee.

In 2014, Kenya placed and won the bid to host the 2017 IAAF World Under 18 Championships with the slogan “Home of Champions”.