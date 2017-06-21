Government to issue 20,000 public institutions with title deeds

Lands Principal Secretary Dr Nicholas Muraguri has revealed that all public institutions and state agencies will be issued with title deeds allowing them to use their parcels of land for investment.

The exercise targets about 20,000 public and government-owned entities including primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities.

According to Muraguri, an estimated number of about 1,001 public institutions have already been issued with the document.

“In the month of July, we will issue a total of 3 million titles which include those of public institutions,” he said.

Dr Muraguri held that the documents were vital as they would allow the institutions to borrow money using collateral, partner with others as well as have ownership of their parcels of land.

The PS was speaking on Monday at Ardhi House while issuing the title deed for Nairobi Technical Training Institute (NTTI) to the institution’s Deputy Principal, Cosmas Mwangi in a ceremony that was witnessed by the German Ambassador to Kenya, Jutta Frasch.

He said the Ministry of Lands has partnered with the German government to support Technical and vocational training institutes produce skilled manpower that can run the country’s industries.

“We must have a requisite manpower to manage the industries as our vision is to become an industrialized country,” added the PS.

The PS, who commended the German government for the support through KfW, said the fund would enable the vocational institutions to work on relevant skills acquisition, a move that would solve the unemployment challenges currently facing the country.

On community land ownership, Dr Muraguri said the ministry would develop policies and an Act that would enable it (the ministry) to have a legislation to guide in the allocation of land.

He said the Ministry had started a campaign to educate civil society groups, the board of governors and parents on the importance of securing title deeds for community land.