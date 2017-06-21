Business highlights June 21 2017

SGR launches mobile payment for ticketing services

Kenya Railways (KR) has signed a pact with Safaricom that will see travelers using the Madaraka Express trains pay their fares via M-PESA.

The introduction of the mobile payment service is expected to ease travel arrangements for passengers transiting between Nairobi and Mombasa.

Travelers will from Wednesday be able to use Safaricom paybill numbers from the comfort of their homes and pick their ready tickets at the station.

KR managing director Atanas Maina said the mobile payment service will soon be extended to other providers.

“We also intend to bring on board Telkom Kenya and Airtel going forward,” he said.

NBK fined for breaching profit alerts rules:

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has penalized the National Bank of Kenya for contravening profit alert regulations.

In its annual report, CMA noted that the lender failed to disclose management changes and issue a profit warning before announcing a Sh1.15 billion net loss for the year 2015.

According to the Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing & Disclosures) Regulations 2002, listed companies are required to warn the public if their full-year profits drop by more than a quarter of the previous years’ at least 24 hours before the announcement.

However, NBK reported the huge loss on the morning of March 30, 2016 and went ahead to release the results before the publication of the profit warning.

Experts fault Nema in Lamu coal plant row:

Controversy surrounding the Lamu Coal project seems to be growing each day with blame being thrown forth and back amongst key stakeholders.

Yesterday, the National Environmental Tribunal heard how the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) disregarded expert advice on the impacts of the project on the environment and public health.

Lauri Myllyvirta an expert at Green Peace, told the tribunal that the coal plant would emit ten times more of air pollutants that the acceptable limit.

This could expose hundreds of Lamu residents to severe health complications and premature deaths.

Earlier this week, Environment Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu turned her back on the project saying she was against its dire effects on the environment.