Sports headlines- June 20 2017 Real Madrid president Perez downplays Cristiano transfer

Real Madrid president Perez downplays Cristiano transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has played down talk that Cristiano Ronaldo could be about to leave the club, claiming the Portugal international is ‘at ease’ at Madrid.

Perez also confirmed that no club has made an offer for the 32-year-old, who has a release clause of £1 billion. It had been speculated that Ronaldo may quit Santiago Bernabeu due to accusations of tax fraud, but Perez does not think that his player has done anything untoward.

“It has affected me how the media treated Cristiano, the presumption of innocence was not respected,” Perez told Onda Cero.

“I believe everyone must comply with their tax obligations and I know that Cristiano always does things the right way.

Youthful Germany squeeze past Australia

A youthful Germany side weathered a second-half fightback by Australia to open their Confederations Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over the Socceroos on Monday, June 19 in Sochi.

Goals by Lars Stindl and Leon Goretzka, either side of a penalty by Julian Draxler, saw Germany home to leave them second in Group B behind Chile, who they face in Kazan on Thursday.

Celtic midfielder Tommy Rogic had made it 1-1 in the first half and Tomi Juric added Australia’s second after the break from a goal that was allowed to stand despite a suggestion of handball leading to a review from the video assistant referee.

The Socceroos then had a string of late chances to equalise, but Germany held out.

Fatuma Zarika ready to rumble in title rematch

Kenyan champion Fatuma Zarika is looking forward to the July 15 Super-Bantamweight title re-match against Jamaican Alicia Ashley in Texas USA.

The mother of two says the big payday is her main driving force as she puts her World Boxing Council (WBC) title on the line against the opponent she stunned last October to lift the belt.

According to Zarika the re-match was agreed after match promoter Don Elbaum and WBC came up with monetary compensation for the Kenyan since she was not paid in the initial fight.

“I was gutted that such a high magnitude fight had no prize money. I took it as an insult given the level the game has risen to as a boxer,” Zarika explained.

The Kenyan dethroned the Jamaican via a split decision at the Dort Federal Event center in Flint in Michigan.