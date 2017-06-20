Newspaper summaries-June 20 2017

Daily Nation

Arrest threats just hot air, Raila retorts: Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed as absolute nonsense the rising calls for his arrest over remarks he is alleged to have made last week, insisting that his government would address land ownership laws, which he accused the Jubilee government of messing up. He said the National Super Alliance government will implement the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report and the National Land Policy to resolve historical injustices on land. Mr Odinga said calls for his arrest were a waste of time and maintained there was nothing he said at Maili 46 in Kajiado West Sub-County, Kajiado County, that would amount to incitement.

Tragicomedy of bungles in writer’s bribe claims: A number of gaps are emerging in the narrative presented by State agencies on the reasons Sunday Nation writer Walter Menya was arrested on Sunday. Discrepancies in the motive of the alleged payment of money to the journalist and varying statements on the amount paid are among the faults exposed in court on Monday by lawyer James Orengo, representing Mr Menya. Arguing before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Mr Orengo gave various reasons why the case that the State plans to file against Mr Menya was “stranger than fiction”.

SGR wagons scrambled to ferry maize: Cargo trains will start ferrying goods from Mombasa to Nairobi earlier than planned to ensure subsidised maize reaches the market on time amid a shortage of flour. The standard gauge railway (SGR) cargo trains on the new railway were supposed to start trips in January next year but the current development will see them commence operations much earlier to save millions of Kenyans who have been grappling with the shortage of subsidised flour that is going for Sh90 for a two-kilogramme packet. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said he had discussions with his Transport counterpart James Macharia and agreed on the matter.

The Standard

Raila, Uhuru back to hot land debate: President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA flag-bearer Raila Odinga are once again caught up in the sensitive land debate like in 2013. Raila kicked off the debate in Kajiado last week with remarks warning the Maasai to stop reckless sale of their ancestral land. But the Jubilee team led by Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, jumped into the debate, accusing Raila of inciting the Maasai against non-Maasai who had bought land in the region. Thereafter, leaflets warning non-Maasai appeared as Jubilee leaders called for the arrest and prosecution of Raila.

Each of 120m ballot papers to cost Sh20: Kenya is paying more than twice the price paid by neighbours for a ballot paper, and many times the cost of printing currency notes. At slightly over Sh20 per piece, on average, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) could have granted hefty profits to Dubai’s Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company. Tanzania and Uganda spent less than Sh9.50 per ballot paper, on average. IEBC contracted the printing firm to deliver 120 million ballot papers at a cost of Sh2.5 billion, which is in itself significantly lower than the Sh3 billion paid to the embattled British printer Smith & Ouzman nearly five years ago.

Scramble for nomination slots: Close to 10,000 hopefuls among them party primary losers are seeking nomination to be lawmakers. The Standard has established that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has received 6,020 applications from those seeking nomination to the National Assembly, Senate and county assemblies. The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has received 1,200 applications. Other parties allied to NASA; Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress and Wiper are also grappling with a high number of interested candidates hoping to get a ride to the House. There are indications the number will balloon as the Saturday deadline set by the electoral agency approaches.

The Star

Raila tallying centre to get results 8 hrs after voting: NASA’s tallying system is to provide presidential vote results within eight hours after polling stations close. The IEBC has seven days to announce the winner and NASA could leave it in the dust on August 8. Polls close at 6pm. Chief Raila Odinga is working with IT experts, mostly from Ghana and Germany, to forge a secret ‘win-in-spite-of-rigging’ system and super-fast tally, experts tell the Star. The team leader worked for the US space agency NASA and devised the vote tallying system in Ghana where the opposition won in December last year.

Kenyans eating more ugali to blame for unga shortage – CS: The government has moved to diversify transportation of imported white maize to ease the biting shortage. Agriculture CS Willy Bett attributed the unga shortage to a recent shift by Kenyans to consume more ugali since prices were subsidised. Bett said the transportation will ensure imported maize is moved to the millers immediately it gets to Mombasa. He witnessed the arrival of 12,000 bags through the Rift Valley Railways yesterday. “To ensure every Kenyan enjoys the Sh90 subsidised maize flour, all maize from Mombasa will be removed using SGR, RVR and trucks,” Bett said.

Maasai MPs demand action against Raila: A group of MPs from the Maasai community have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to government agencies to provide a report on the status of the probe against NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga on incitement. Led by Kajiado West MP Moses ole Sakuda, the leaders said the remarks by Raila during his tour of his constituency last week were “meant to incite the community against other groups in the region”. The legislators drawn from Narok and Kajiado counties yesterday accused the office of the DPP, the NCIC and the DCI of failing to take action against Raila.

Business Daily

Kenya throws out 2 Indian ‘doctors’ for illegal patient recruitment: Two Indians were on Monday deported after they were charged with two counts of illegal medical practice and being in Kenya illegally. The two, who were arrested following the Business Daily’s investigations into a fraudulent scheme involving the recruitment and referral of Kenyan patients to India in exchange for kickbacks, were in the morning arraigned at a Nairobi court before they were taken to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for the flight to Delhi. Atul Arora and Shyam Singh were arrested in Nairobi’s Parklands area following a two-year investigation into an illicit scheme that was said to be running with the backing of senior Health sector officials.

Nakumatt yet to pay employees May wages: Kenya’s largest retail chain Nakumatt’s financial troubles appear to have deepened last month with cash-flow problems delaying payment of salaries for more than two weeks. The supermarket, which runs the highest number of outlets in East Africa, had by Monday not paid 1,555 employees their May salaries and had sent more than 100 on compulsory leave, citing low business volumes. The retailer, which has 5,700 employees in Kenya, said a delay in completing the restructuring of its business – which involves attracting fresh capital — has seen it fail to honour this monthly liability on time, leaving its staff in financial distress.

Chandarana employees get 10pc pay rise in new deal: Chandarana Group of Supermarkets staff are set to get a 10 per cent pay rise in the second phase of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which is set to raise the retailer’s wage bill by a similar margin. The retailer has 761 unionisable employees who will benefit from the pay increase. The second phase of a two-year CBA, backdated to March this year, will see the highest paid employees comprising cashiers and heavy commercial vehicle drivers earn Sh29,288 every month exclusive of house allowance. The unionisable employees will get a housing allowance equivalent to 17 per cent of the basic salary.