News headlines-June 20 2017 IEBC to gazette 14,500 candidates by June 24

IEBC to gazette 14,500 candidates by June 24

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to gazette the names of 14,500 candidates taking part in the August polls by Saturday, June 24.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the electoral body’s CEO Ezra Chiloba said that currently, the process is ongoing to see how the candidates will appear on the ballot papers before printing.

READ ALSO: IEBC to address complaints surrounding clearance of August election candidates

“We have just completed the nomination process. So far we have 14,500 candidates that we are supposed to gazette in the course of this week,” he stated.

“This morning, we are just meeting to look at how those candidates appear on their respective ballot papers for purposes of printing. We are getting there and in due course we should be able to publish the names of the candidates participating,” he added.

Kenyan soldiers aboard water bowser injured in IED assault

Four Kenya Defence Force soldiers were injured when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explossive Device in Wajir on Monday, June 19.

The water bowser was carrying military personnel when it hit the IED at Geriley village, an area near the Somalia border.

READ ALSO: 5 KDF soldiers killed in surprise attack by Al Shabaab

North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamud Saleh says the soldiers are out of danger.

The incident is the latest in a series of similar attacks targeting security forces, the latest being the killing of a chief last week and earlier attacks that left more than 20 police officers dead.

Health CS Mailu to hold meeting to unlock nurses stalemate

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu is today expected to meet the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) officials at Afya house in a bid to unlock the three week old strike.

The meeting comes as nurses stationed at all airports and entry border points within the country downed their tools, joining their colleagues in demanding for better pay.

READ ALSO: Governors suspend nurses’ union remittances over strike

This action possess a major threat to the health sector as failure to screen persons entering the country risks the spread of diseases like viral aliments like Ebola and yellow fever.

Leading demonstrations in the streets of Nairobi, KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako said the industrial action will continue until the remuneration disparity in the health sector is addressed.

Panyako who accused the Salaries and Remuneration Commission boss and Council of governors CEO Jackline Mugendi of staling the signing of the CBA said they are open to talks.