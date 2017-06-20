Business highlights June 20 2017

Cash-strapped Nakumatt yet to pay employees May wages

Chain retailers Nakumatt, seem to be wallowing in a financial crisis after they failed to pay May salaries of their more than 1500 employees.

Last month, the giant retailer discreetly laid off more than 100 employees.

Irate workers said they are struggling to cover their rent and bills.

Nakumatt managing director Andrew Dixon confirmed the reports but promised that the workers would be paid in a week’s time.

The retailer’s management has attributed the financial constraints to a protracted restructuring programme.

Last month, Nakumatt shut down two of its warehouses and several non-performing branches across the city.

Two Indian quack doctors deported:

Two Indian nationals were on Monday deported for illegally practicing medicine in Kenya.

The two, Atul Aurora and Shyam Singh were arrested following a two-year investigation into their fraudulent practice which involved illegal recruitment and referral of Kenyan patients to India in exchange of bribes.

The two were arraigned in a Nairobi court on two counts of illegal medical practice and being in the country illegally.

The two are said to have recruited over 100 Kenyans in two years and have operation in Uganda, Tanzania, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The investigations were led by a joint task force drawn from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDU) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. (DCI)

Domestic tourism, lifting of travel advisories impels growth of industry:

The country’s tourism sector is experiencing a major comeback after years of relative stagnation, with a remarkable increase in domestic tourism and foreign arrivals.

According to Tourism Principal Secretary Fatuma Hirsi, the marked performance is as a result of infrastructure development, lifting of travel advisories by key source markets and diversification of tourist attractions.

Improved national security has also played a major role in reviving the country’s tourism sector, after a wave of serious terror attacks and the 2007/2008 post-polls violence.

The newly launched Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is expected to propel the growth further.