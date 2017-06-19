Sports headlines June 19 2017

West Ham interested in Olivier Giroud

West Ham are interested in signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud. Despite Giroud pledging his future to Arsenal in January by signing a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, it is understood Coach Wenger is attempting to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco and Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in order to revive his attacking options. West Ham also are keen to boost their attacking options as they are also interested in Kelechi Iheanacho- Manchester City, Michy Batshuayi- Chelsea, Adama Traore -Middlesbrough and Henry Onyekuru -KAS Eupen. Giroud joined Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012 and has since scored 98 goals in 226 appearances in all competitions.

Germany begin quest for Confed title

2014 World Cup winners Germany are set to kick off their Fifa Confederations Cup campaign against Australia at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia today.

German Younger players will be expected to prove themselves and show that they can put pressure on more established stars in the squad. Australia has more experience at this tournament than their European opponents, making their fourth Fifa Confederations Cup appearance after previously featuring in 1997, 2001, and 2005.

The two teams will be meeting for the 6th time, Germany having won three first encounters, losing one and drawing one.