Political Parties have until Saturday to submit nominees for special seats

Political parties taking part in the upcoming General Election have until Saturday to submit the list of their members they want to be nominated to the National Assembly, Senate and the county assemblies.

In an advert in the local dailies yesterday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said any political party that fails to submit their list of nominees by the said date risks being locked out in the allocation of the special seats.

“Political parties to submit party lists of candidates whom they would wish to be nominated for special seats in the Senate, National Assembly and county assembly to the commission by 24th June, 2017,” read the advert by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

According the guidelines published by IEBC, all participating political parties must submit their lists electronically and present their hard copies to the Commission offices thereafter.

“Where the political party fails to submit its…list or the…list is not submitted in accordance with these requirements and procedures, the…party shall not be considered for the allocation of the seats,” Mr Chebukati explained.

The Constitution, in Article 97, states that parliamentary political parties shall nominated twelve members to the National Assembly according to their proportion of members, to represent special interests including the youth, persons with disabilities and workers.

Whereas Article 98 says that sixteen women members shall be nominated by political parties with two members, being one man and one woman, representing the youth. However, no more than two nominees come from the same county.

In the county assemblies, the constitution has set aside a whopping 774 members to be nominated to the 47 county assembles.

In the guidelines, candidates to be nominated to the Senate, National assembly and the 47 county assemblies top represent person living with disability must submit a certificate from the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

Those who wish to be nominated in the youth category must be 18 years and above but below 35. Evidence of the same must be provided to the IEBC.

Further, the electoral agency has advised parties not to nominate more than two people from the same ethnic community.

The Senate youth party list should have two names; a man and a woman. The same applies to the list of the disabled.

“One nominee cannot represent more than one special interest group. The nominating party would be expected to indicate the special interest that every nominee would represent,” IEBC states.

To achieve the two thirds gender rule, IEBC directed that the party lists nominees to be alternated between male and female candidates.