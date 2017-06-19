ODM defends Odinga over ‘inflammatory Kajiado remarks’

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has defended its party leader Raila Odinga against accusations by the Jubilee Party over alleged inflammatory remarks he made on Thursday last week during a rally in Kajiado County.

The remarks by the opposition leader have caused an uproar within Jubilee circles who have accused Mr Odinga of inciting Kenyans to violence ahead of the General Election.

In a statement to newsrooms earlier today, ODM said Raila Odinga, who is the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, should he be elected in the August polls, will economically and socially empower all the marginalized communities in Kenya including the Maasai Community, the statement added.

“No amount of twisting words will negate this noble intention. Many other communities including those in the Coast need empowerment, something the Jubilee government has not been able to do,” ODM Secretary General Dr Agnes Zani said.

“The TJRC report clearly indicated how these communities would have their historical injustices addressed. Its recommendations have not been implemented during this term,” Zani added.

In a video which has been doing rounds on social media, Mr. Odinga, while addressing the public in Kajiado, is heard cautioning them against selling their land to unnamed people.

Jubilee wants Odinga investigated over the remarks as it “amounts to hate speech” and called the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to immediately stamp its authority and bring to book all hate mongers.

The former Prime Minister, however, denied making inflammatory remarks touching on land matters at the rally.

“Addressing poverty is a key pillar in NASA. One way to address poverty is to retain ancestral assets and build upon them, economically and socially speaking this is evident, and cannot be hate speech,” ODM SG clarified.

Yesterday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Maj-Gen (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery described Odinga’s remarks as unfortunate.

“Having come from Kajiado Central, I made sure as the then-member of Parliament that people live harmoniously. Utterances by somebody who is seeking to be the president of this country are unfortunate and amount to incitement,” Mr Nkaissery said.

“We are waiting for instructions from National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) because the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will investigate and DPP will prosecute,” he vowed.