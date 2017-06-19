News headlines June 19 2017

Political Parties have until Saturday to submit nominees for special seats

Political parties taking part in the upcoming General Election have until Saturday to submit the list of their members they want to be nominated to the National Assembly, Senate and the county assemblies.

In an advert in the local dailies yesterday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said any political party that fails to submit their list of nominees by the said date risks being locked out in the allocation of the special seats.

“Political parties to submit party lists of candidates whom they would wish to be nominated for special seats in the Senate, National Assembly and county assembly to the commission by 24th June, 2017,” read the advert by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

According the guidelines published by IEBC, all participating political parties must submit their lists electronically and present their hard copies to the Commission offices thereafter.

“Where the political party fails to submit its…list or the…list is not submitted in accordance with these requirements and procedures, the…party shall not be considered for the allocation of the seats,” Mr Chebukati explained.

The Constitution, in Article 97, states that parliamentary political parties shall nominated twelve members to the National Assembly according to their proportion of members, to represent special interests including the youth, persons with disabilities and workers.

Whereas Article 98 says that sixteen women members shall be nominated by political parties with two members, being one man and one woman, representing the youth. However, no more than two nominees come from the same county.

In the county assemblies, the constitution has set aside a whopping 774 members to be nominated to the 47 county assembles.

Governors suspend nurses’ union remittances over strike

The Council of Governors (CoG) has ordered county governments to suspend payment of the nurses’ monthly contributions to the Kenya National Union of Nurses.

In a circular dated June 17, the CoG wants the counties to wait until the leadership of the union is determined.

Union Secretary General Seth Panyako and its besieged Chairman John Bii have sharply differed on the legality of the strike which enters its 15th day today, their union differences playing out last Friday at a press conference called by the union chair John Bii, which was violently disrupted by a team led by Secretary-General Seth Panyako.

Mr Panyako’s camp accused the rival group, led by Mr Bii, of being used by some individuals in the national and county governments to undermine the union’s activities.

Panyako said the strike is legal insisting it is a continuation of the December 2016 “suspended strike” after the nurses signed return-to-work agreements with the national government and the Council of Governors (CoG).

ODM defends Odinga over ‘inflammatory Kajiado remarks’

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has defended its party leader Raila Odinga against accusations by the Jubilee Party over alleged inflammatory remarks he made on Thursday last week during a rally in Kajiado County.

The remarks by the opposition leader have caused an uproar within Jubilee circles who have accused Mr Odinga of inciting Kenyans to violence ahead of the General Election.

In a statement to newsrooms earlier today, ODM said Raila Odinga, who is the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, should he be elected in the August polls, will economically and socially empower all the marginalized communities in Kenya including the Maasai Community, the statement added.

“No amount of twisting words will negate this noble intention. Many other communities including those in the Coast need empowerment, something the Jubilee government has not been able to do,” ODM Secretary General Dr Agnes Zani said.

“The TJRC report clearly indicated how these communities would have their historical injustices addressed. Its recommendations have not been implemented during this term,” Zani added.

In a video which has been doing rounds on social media, Mr. Odinga, while addressing the public in Kajiado, is heard cautioning them against selling their land to unnamed people.