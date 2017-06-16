Sports headlines June 16 2016

Warriors celebrate NBA title with a street parade

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their latest NBA championship with a victory parade weaving through the streets of downtown Oakland. Coach Steve Kerr and the players addressed the crowd during an 80-minute rally. “We need to enjoy this to the fullest. This whole day, this whole atmosphere, is unbelievable.” Star Stephen Curry said. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to win the title, capping a brilliant 15-1 post-season run. It was the second parade in three seasons for the Warriors. Warriors’ forward, and the NBA

Warriors' forward, and the NBA finals MVP Kevin Durant's decision to leave Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Warriors was criticized by many, but winning his first championship redemption for the NBA star .

Tottenham’s Son surgery successful

The Korean Football Association confirmed Tottenham striker Son Heung-Min underwent successful surgery that lasted for almost an hour on his broken right arm earlier today and will take about a month to recover. Son who left the field in obvious pain in the 33rd minute of South Korea’s 3-2 World Cup qualifying loss to Qatar on Tuesday, is expected to remain South Korea in order to focus on his recovery. While the KFA estimated Son’s recuperation would take about a month, Song Jun-Seop, a former national team doctor, gave a longer recovery time of at least 12 weeks.

KCB Lions boss Olago in lengthy ban for assault

KCB’s rugby team Head Coach Curtis Olago who led the bankers to win the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup, has been handed a seven month and two weeks ban with effect from 6 June following the completion of a judicial process that found him guilty of attacking match official Karimi Mwangi in 2016 during the Dala Sevens in Kisumu. Thika RFC have been banned from using their home venue for three months following an incident in which a match official was attacked during a KRU Championship match in March following the team’s failure to uphold the spirit of the Laws of the Game.