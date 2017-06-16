Raila goes for Uhuru’s key allies

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has opened a new warpath with the ruling Jubilee administration after the latter called for Prosecution of State officers involved in drumming up support for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a letter to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Keriako Tobiko, the NASA team has given Keriako a seven-day ultimatum to press criminal charges against seven Cabinet Secretaries, a Principal Secretary, and the Kenya Revenue Authority boss.

In the opposition prosecution list target are Cabinet Secretaries Joseph Nkaissery (Interior), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Najib Balala (Tourism) and Cleopa Mailu (Health).

Others include Fred Matiang’i (Education), James Macharia (Transport), Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge (Energy) and Kenya Revenue Authority boss John Njiraini.

“We have seen over the past two months State and public officers engage in political activity in support of Jubilee Party and its candidates, including the President, in the General Election. The same officers are using State resources and assets, including government vehicles, in the campaigns,” read a letter to the DPP by Raila’s lawyer Paul Mwangi.

Mwangi states that the said state officers have blatantly abused their respective offices and contravened the Constitution, which advocates for the neutrality of public officers during the election campaigns.

The calls by the opposition come just a day after the Law Society of Kenya demanded that Mr Njoroge and Mr Njiraini be investigated for taking part in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign fundraiser last Friday.

Njiraini and Njoroge were part of the technical committee operating under the umbrella of the Friends of Jubilee Foundation that raised Sh500 million for Uhuru’s campaigns.

Should DPP Keriako Tobiko fail to take action following the seven-day ultimatum, the opposition outfit has vowed to institute private prosecutions against Uhuru’s key allies who are now part of his re-election campaign.

“Take notice that if you do not take appropriate action against the said officers within seven days from the date hereof, NASA will have no alternative but to instruct our lawyers to institute private prosecutions against each and every one of the officers without further reference to you,” the letter added.

In March, Odinga, the NASA presidential candidate, said should his party form the next government, all state officers campaigning for President Kenyatta will be fired.

Elections Act 2016, provides that a public officer should not be involved in activities of a political party or candidate.

“A public officer who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both,” the act reads in part.

However, State House has constantly defended its officers, saying they were supporting Uhuru because ‘they are accountable to the President who appointed them and whose vision of service they have to operationalize’.

The opposition’s top brass also called on IEBC to rein in President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto in what they termed misuse of public resources to bankroll their Jubilee campaigns.