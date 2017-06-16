News highlights June 16 2017

IEBC refuses to cancel ballot printing contract despite protests from NASA team

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has said the regulator will not cancel the ballot papers printing tender it awarded to the Dubai-based Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company

Chebukati was speaking after a consultative meeting with representatives of presidential candidates on Thursday.

He stated that the Commission would go ahead with the process.

National Super Alliance (NASA) principal and Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has cried foul over awarding of the tender to Al Ghurair. Meanwhile NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, the head of his campaign team, has alleged that the firm is involved in a conspiracy to print excess ballot papers to be used in rigging the August 8 elections.

“The Commission wishes to assure the country of its commitment to have ballot papers delivered on time. The Commission is bound by the provisions of Article 249 of the Constitution which obligates it to protect the sovereignty of the people of Kenya,” Chebukati said.

“In doing so, the Commission is only subject to the Constitution and the law and is not subject to direction or control by any person or authority,” he said.

The IEBC chief added that the independence of the IEBC will not be compromised.

Uhuru: Opposition will try to use ethnic violence to create a power-sharing government

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged voters to reject plots by the opposition to instigate inter-ethnic conflict in order to return to a power-sharing government.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said opposition leaders have lost focus and want to use any means necessary to create disharmony among Kenyans in a bid to further their selfish interests.

“Power belongs to the people and it is you who will decide the Government you want. But do not allow the opposition to use you to achieve their selfish intentions,” President Kenyatta said as he mobilised Jubilee supporters to turn out in large numbers on August 8 to vote for his team.

President Kenyatta spoke as he led Jubilee campaigns, addressing residents at Londiani, Kedowa, Chepseon, Brooke, Kericho town, Kapsoit, Sosiot, Sigowet, Roret, Cheborge, Litein and Kapkatet stadium.

The President said the Jubilee team has a vision to transform the country unlike the opposition, which is only concerned about advancing personal interests.

“Our development record in the last four years speaks for itself. We have laid the foundation that is transforming the lives of Kenyans and we deserve a second term to escalate the projects we have initiated across the country,” the President said.

With its eyes on development, President Kenyatta said Jubilee has no room for divisive politics and urged Kericho County residents to shun the opposition antics geared towards creating a rift between different communities in the county.

Deputy President Ruto said the people of the region want development but not people who engage in storytelling.

They were accompanied by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East), and Justice Kemei (Soin/Sigowet) among others were present.

Raila goes for Uhuru key allies

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has opened a new warpath with the ruling Jubilee administration after the latter called for Prosecution of State officers involved in drumming up support for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a letter to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Keriako Tobiko, the NASA team has given Keriako a seven-day ultimatum to press criminal charges against seven Cabinet Secretaries, a Principal Secretary, and the Kenya Revenue Authority boss.

In the opposition prosecution list target are Cabinet Secretaries Joseph Nkaissery (Interior), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Najib Balala (Tourism) and Cleopa Mailu (Health).

Others include Fred Matiang’i (Education), James Macharia (Transport), Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge (Energy) and Kenya Revenue Authority boss John Njiraini.

“We have seen over the past two months State and public officers engage in political activity in support of Jubilee Party and its candidates, including the President, in the General Election. The same officers are using State resources and assets, including government vehicles, in the campaigns,” read a letter to the DPP by Raila’s lawyer Paul Mwangi.

Mwangi states that the said state officers have blatantly abused their respective offices and contravened the Constitution, which advocates for the neutrality of public officers during the election campaigns.