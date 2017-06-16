NASA will destroy everything we have worked hard to achieve, Ruto tells voters

Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyans have benefited from the developments implemented by the Jubilee Government and should not allow those efforts to go to waste by voting for opposition figures with no vision.

“I want to tell the opposition that there are two things which will not happen; elections will not be postponed and that there will be no ‘nusu mkate’ arrangement (referring to grand coalition government),” said the Deputy President.

Ruto was speaking at a rally in Kericho County. Also at the rally, President Uhuru Kenyatta said his administration has committed to deliver progress for all Kenyans.

“If opposition leaders want to govern this country, they should seek votes from Kenyans but not through shortcuts. They cannot blackmail the country if they are not ready for this year’s elections,” the DP continued.

President Kenyatta urged Kericho residents to stay united behind Jubilee to enable the government to continue with its transformational development work.

He said his government has kept its promise to improve infrastructure and invest in projects that are changing Kenya for the better.

“I am seeking a second term so that we can continue building on the development we have already implemented in the last four years,” said the President.

The President said the Jubilee Government’s achievements include the installation of modern medical equipment in two top hospitals in every county, construction of roads, provision of free maternity and Nation Hospital Insurance Fund medical cover for a year for mother and child upon delivery in public health facilities among other initiatives.

For Kericho County, President Kenyatta said in the last four yearS, his administration has initiated construction of several roads covering a stretch of 350 kilometres, some of which are already complete while others are at different stages of completion.

The President pointed out that the number of households connected to electricity in the county has doubled in the last four years.

“We have subsidized fertilize which now costs Sh1,800 down from Sh6,000 and we plan to further subsidize it so that farmers can buy it at Sh1,200 by December. We have allocated funds in our budget to make secondary education free beginning next year. We also have installed streetlights to support a 24-hour economy, creating a conducive environment for both small and large businesses to thrive. These and other initiatives are the reason why we are seeking re-election to continue implementing,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also assured that noise from the opposition will not stop the Government from providing services to Kenyans, saying he will continue launching development projects, because that is what Kenyans need.

“The fact that we have entered the electioneering period does not mean that Government business has to stop,” President Kenyatta said.

Earlier while addressing Jubilee supporters at Londiani, President Kenyatta said the August 8 polls will go ahead as planned and slammed the opposition attempts to sabotage the election process.

The President told those leading the opposition to forget any hopes of using a shortcut to lead the country and advised them to sell ideas that can convince Kenyans to support them.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East), and Justice Kemei (Soin/Sigowet) among others were present.

