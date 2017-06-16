Ministers commit to ensure food security as Kenya eyes drought recovery

Agriculture Ministers from around the world have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring food security in at-risk regions across the globe.

The Ministers made the announcement yesterday at a plenary meeting in Nairobi titled Building resilience on Food Security & Nutrition through Open Data.

“We, the Ministers for Agriculture and high level representatives of Governments, having met in Nairobi, Kenya, from 14 to 16 June 2017, with the full participation of private sector, academia and civil society, renew our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in pursuit of Ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture,” they said.

Their commitment comes at a time when Kenya is facing arguably the worst drought in decades with government bodies moving to mitigate its effects.

They agreed that poverty eradication, changing unsustainable and promoting sustainable patterns of consumption and production and protecting and managing the natural resource base of economic and social development are the overarching objectives of and essential requirements for sustainable development.

Ending extreme poverty and hunger have been the greatest challenge facing the developing world. In this regard, the Ministers are committed to harnessing power of new innovations, technologies and techniques, especially the data revolution to solve these challenges.

“We recognize that people and more specifically, youth, women and men, are at the centre of sustainable development and, in this regard, strive for an equitable and inclusive agriculture. We commit to work together with youth and youth serving organizations to promote sustained and inclusive agriculture that focuses on creating decent jobs and economic growth for all,” they said.

“We therefore acknowledge the need to further adopt the use and release of data for decision-making and action at all levels in Agricultural Value Chains, so as to achieve sustainable development and environmental protection in all its dimensions,” the Ministers continued.

The delegates, who were speaking at an international forum at the Kenya International Convention Centre in Nairobi, said they will continue to be guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics.

“We reaffirm our commitment to strengthen international cooperation to address the persistent challenges related to sustainable Agriculture, in developing countries. In this regard, we reaffirm the need to strengthen South-South Cooperation and triangular collaboration as means for building capacity, technology transfer and knowledge sharing, to enable us collectively address the challenges of data-gaps in food security and nutrition,” they said.

The Ministers have since called on the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other partners to support Governments ascribed to the Intergovernmental Network on Open Data for Agriculture and Nutrition.