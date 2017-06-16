Don’t look dowdy at the office again with some Aclyne Njiraini inspo (PHOTOS)

Aclyne Njiraini’s ‘Office Glam’ is every professional woman’s dream. Not only is the fashion to die for but with advice, travel and tips – all while looking fun and flirty – we had to get some of her style secrets. Check out some great hits.

What is the favourite thing in your closet?

My favourite piece as of now is my shift dress. Its loose fit makes it my go-to comfortable, yet chic and classy piece.

What item of clothing do you think every girl should own?

Definitely a pencil skirt. It can be styled in so many different ways both as casual wear and formal wear.

What item of clothing do you think people should never wear to work?

Tights should be banned from the office and the streets until a “how to wear manual” is provided for those doing them injustice.

Which celeb’s style do you look up to?

Locally, I love Lucia Musau’s style. She oozes confidence and class in whatever she wears. The best part is be it ‘a let’s get down to business’ or playful attire, she is able to match the mood perfectly. Internationally, Jessica Alba and blogger Heidi Nazarudin are an inspiration.

Heels or flats?

With the nature of my 8-5, flats all day but heels are always close by for when I want to strut the day away.

Get connected – Office Glam