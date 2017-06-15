Sports headlines June 15 2017

June 15, 2017

Gor Mahia coach Ze Maria quits

Brazilian Jose Marcelo ‘Ze Maria’ Ferreira has surprisingly quit Gor Mahia .

A critical meeting with club Chairman Ambrose Rachier beared no fruits as he had already booked back to Brazil together with his assistant Sandro Fantoni.

Ze Maria who led the record Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions to the Super Cup title on Sunday, will visit his players at the Camp Toyoyo Grounds for a farewell training session later today.

Assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is expected to take over the reins ahead of their KPL clash with Sofapaka FC on Sunday.

 

Claude Puel fired by Southampton

Southampton have fired coach Claude Puel after only one season.

Even after the club finished eighth in the Premier league, Puel’s future at the club was never clear. He replaced Ronald Koeman who left for Everton last season. Southampton’s director of football Les Reed was considering potential replacements after concluding his end-of-season review for chairman Ralph Krueger.

Puel, joined the club from Nice last season and won only 12 of the 38 premier league matches. A club statement released yesterday stated “Southampton can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect.”

 

 

 

 

