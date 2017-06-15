Reprieve for Kihika as High Court gives her nod to vie for Nakuru senatorial seat

The High Court has nullified a decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) barring Susan Kihika from vying in the August 8 polls.
Kihika was declared ineligible to contest in the upcoming general election as she is still in office as the Speaker of Nakuru County Assembly.
In its ruling, PPDT ruled that the Jubilee Party had violated the law by nominating her as its candidate yet she had not resigned as required by law.
“A declaration is hereby issued that Ms Wakarura’s candidature for the Nakuru County senatorial seat on Jubilee party ticket is unconstitutional,” the Tribunal ruled
But on Thursday, Justice George Odinga quashed the Political parties’ tribunal decision saying that they had no jurisdiction to hear the matter and determine matters of interpretation of the constitution.
Article 99 of the Constitution states that a candidate who is still a member of the county assembly cannot vie for MP before resigning.
The petition against Kihika was filed by Margaret Wanjiru Kiiru who is vying for the seat as an independent candidate.
