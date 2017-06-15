News headlines June 15 2017

House help pleads guilty to kidnapping charges

House help Jacinta Kanini Muia who was accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill her employer’s nine-year-old child on June 8 2017 at Kariobangi South Civil’s Estate, pleaded guilty to the charges at the Makadara Law Courts. Muai and her employer quarreled and she left to stay with her pastor. She kidnapped the boy from school and took him to her boyfriend’s home, where she bought soda and pesticide which she put in the child drink. She told the court that she was trying to revenge because her employers chased her away when she complained about being been sexually harassed and that she deeply regretted her actions.

Mother and son die in collapsed Kware house tragedy

A mother and her six-year-old son died following the collapse of a residential building in Embakasi, Nairobi .One person who was reported to have been stuck in the building after it collapsed is yet to be accounted for. The child’s body was found on Tuesday evening while the mother died at Kenyatta National Hospital soon after. Her other two children are still recovering in hospital. It was reported that there was a missing person who went back to his house before the seven-storey building came down. Tenants living in the houses next to the collapsed building have been issued with seven-day eviction notices, after which the buildings will be demolished.

Rail vandalism suspects slapped with Sh6m bond

Two men, Athanus Mwanzia and Samuel Kamau, who were charged with vandalizing part of the Sh327 billion standard gauge railway (SGR) at a section in Kwale denied the charges and were released on a Sh6 million bond with a surety in the same amount with a choice to pay Sh3 million to secure their freedom. They were also charged with destroying infrastructure, engaging in organised crime, and handling stolen goods.

The two are the latest to be charged with sabotaging the economy by destroying the railway line.