News headlines June 15 2017

Ballot papers row ropes in Kenyatta family

The war surrounding the awarding of a tender for the printing of ballot papers to a Dubai based firm, Al Ghurair Print and Publishing Company Limited of Dubai, has escalated after NASA principal Musalia Mudavadi sensationally claimed that Mr Muhoho Kenyatta, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, was the local agent of the company.

Al Ghurair Print and Publishing Company Limited of Dubai has been a bone of contention, pitting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against the National Super Alliance (NASA).

According to NASA, IEBC’s decision to award the lucrative tender has a sinister motive geared at manipulating the August 8 election.

Mudavadi was speaking a day after NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga claimed that the firm had met with some senior Jubilee officials in Dubai before sending representatives to Kenya.

On Thursday, Mudavadi alleged that the controversial Al Ghurair Company Chief Executive Aziz Al Ghurair, was, in fact, a friend of the Kenyatta family and during his visits to Kenya, a frequent guest at the home of Muhoho Kenyatta.

“We want President Uhuru Kenyatta to come clean on his family’s links with the Dubai firm and state his interests in the contract that the firm was awarded,” the African National Congress (ANC) party leader stated.

“The interest, in our view, is clear. The President and his Jubilee team are looking for a firm that can supply extra ballots secretly as was the case in 2013,” he continued.

Mudavadi, who is the NASA chief campaign manager, joined his colleagues in the opposition to demand the cancellation of the tender and its award to another company whose integrity is not compromised.

Children, students and the elderly to receive free health services, Mudavadi says

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has said that children under 18 years, students from all learning institutions and those aged above 60 years will receive free health services should the opposition form the next government.

Speaking at the party headquarters during the official launch of the ANC manifesto, the National Super Alliance (NASA) founder said they will heavily invest in the health sector, stating that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

“We have plans to exempt children, students from kindergarten to universities as well as those aged above 60 years from paying medical services,” Mudavadi said.

To finance this, Mudavadi said they would seal all loopholes by curbing tax evasion, a vice that is currently affecting the country.

The manifesto – to be included in NASA’s strategy – proposes the introduction of a common currency for East Africa region aimed at bolstering trade within the region.

Mudavadi who accused the Jubilee government of not achieving what it promised Kenyans in their 2013 manifesto campaign of creating jobs said the NASA government would create at least 980,000 new jobs which will further increase to 1.5 million new jobs by 2022.

Reprieve for Kihika as High Court gives her nod to vie for Nakuru senatorial seat

The High Court has nullified a decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) barring Susan Kihika from vying in the August 8 polls.

Kihika was declared ineligible to contest in the upcoming general election as she is still in office as the Speaker of Nakuru County Assembly.

In its ruling, PPDT ruled that the Jubilee Party had violated the law by nominating her as its candidate yet she had not resigned as required by law.

“A declaration is hereby issued that Ms Wakarura’s candidature for the Nakuru County senatorial seat on Jubilee party ticket is unconstitutional,” the Tribunal ruled

But on Thursday, Justice George Odinga quashed the Political parties’ tribunal decision saying that they had no jurisdiction to hear the matter and determine matters of interpretation of the constitution.

Article 99 of the Constitution states that a candidate who is still a member of the county assembly cannot vie for MP before resigning.

The petition against Kihika was filed by Margaret Wanjiru Kiiru who is vying for the seat as an independent candidate.