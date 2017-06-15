Meet 34 year old man who is 8 months pregnant

Morning sickness, constant peeing and an overwhelming appetite are just some of the struggles Trystan Reese is undergoing, seeing as he is in the third trimester of his pregnancy.
You are probably thinking, “she…she is in her third trimester of pregnancy.”
But Trystan is actually a man who is actually pregnant.
A little bit of science: Trystan is transsexual (a person having a strong desire to assume the physical characteristics and gender role of the opposite sex). He was assigned the female gender at birth but he chose to live as a man, changing himself using hormonal and surgery methods but he chose to keep his ‘original parts’ including his uterus, which now carries a rainbow baby boy. His partner and he lost their first pregnancy in 2016.
The two are already adoptive parents of two.
You might also like
Yet another woman accuses Chris Brown of assault, will he ever learn?
As Chris Brown mentioned in the Instagram video he released while all the commotion at his home was taking place, apparently every three months we fix some new scandal to
Millers warn of dangerous maize in the market
Millers have warned of the presence of maize that is unfit for human consumption being sold in the market. Cerela Millers Association (CMA) says half of the maize produced in
Man City in talks with Everton to sign Stones
Manchester City are in talks with Everton over the possible signing of England defender John Stones. A deal is yet to be agreed but it is thought the two
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!