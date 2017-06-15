It’s Willy Paul’s world, we just happen to live in it

The biggest hit song to come out of Willy Paul’s career so far is, and will probably remain, “Sitolia.” This was the song that put him on the map and is what many fans like to call the “real” Willy Paul. We can’t add much to the veracity of that claim, because who’s to say that Willy Paul has always been this one version that he is choosing to show right now? But that singer in that overwrought, dramatic and bright-eyed song is easier to digest than the Willy Paul of “

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where things started taking a turn. But is seems that Willy Paul is very much in charge of his image and only shows what he wants us to see. Right after pinning down a couple of hits to his name, controversies started following him like a shadow. Socialite and singer Stacey Pendo—who had been photographed severally with Paul around town—became tabloid fodder at the time. The two entertainers had to repeatedly deny rumors that they had hooked up at the basement of KICC during the Kisima Awards where Willy Paul had performed. What followed was a flurry of rejections and accusations that are still too hard to keep up with.

Very early into his budding career there were also whispers that Gospel singer Willy Paul, was gay. These rumors seemed to come out nowhere because if anything the “I Do” hitmaker has been known as something of a ladies man.

Then came the love-hate relationship he has shared with fellow Gospel musician Bahati. Initially, the two were great friends. Willy Paul even claimed that they did some growing up together and Bahati had stayed over at his house after a Groove Awards show. Then came a letter Bahati posted on social media claiming that Willy Paul was trying to take him down, “Been quiet but I thought that this is not salvation so I would like the Public… Fans & Family to help me in THIS .. I recorded a Song with producer TEDDY B, you went listened and undercover you recorded the Same Song, same Message, Same Producer even shamelessly same TITLE:: #MAPENZI…. bro you did that because I can’t open up to the public ukidai Bahati ni Mpole. Remember you’ve stolen 2songs already but kept Quiet …”.

Willy Paul countered by saying he didn’t understand the animosity coming from his colleague and what was to come next was a series of break ups and make ups of epic proportion.

There have been pregnancy rumors, rape and bullying accusations, talk of him partying it up in clubs, shoddy content in his songs; there was even that time he masqueraded some woman as his mother when his actual mother was still living in Mathare.

And then the mos recent wiping-sweat-with-money thing.

Willy Paul is the captain of his own ship, it’s just funny how things change.