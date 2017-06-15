Children, students and the elderly to receive free health services, Mudavadi says

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has said that children under 18 years, students from all learning institutions and those aged above 60 years will receive free health services should the opposition form the next government.

Speaking at the party headquarters during the official launch of the ANC manifesto, the National Super Alliance (NASA) founder said they will heavily invest in the health sector, stating that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

“We have plans to exempt children, students from kindergarten to universities as well as those aged above 60 years from paying medical services,” Mudavadi said.

To finance this, Mudavadi said they would seal all loopholes by curbing tax evasion, a vice that is currently affecting the country.

The manifesto – to be included in NASA’s strategy – proposes the introduction of a common currency for East Africa region aimed at bolstering trade within the region.

Mudavadi who accused the Jubilee government of not achieving what it promised Kenyans in their 2013 manifesto campaign of creating jobs said the NASA government would create at least 980,000 new jobs which will further increase to 1.5 million new jobs by 2022.

Mudavadi, however, expressed his concerns over the rising local and international debt saying it has made Kenyan economy a bandit economy.

The ANC manifesto – dubbed ‘Reclaiming our Country’ – further says that if elected, the NASA government will allocate 50 per cent of all contracts both at national and county levels to women and people living with disabilities and that it will not do business with public servants in order to broaden accountability and transparency.

Other tenets of the manifesto include rotational and national leadership, allocating 2.5 per cent of the total budget to the judiciary, subsidising farm inputs for smallholder farmers to ensure food security, as well as modernising the security sector to accelerate both local and foreign investments among others.