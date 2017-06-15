Business highlights June 15 2017

Toyota Kenya lashes out at buyers over faulty HINO claims

Japanese automaker, Toyota Kenya, has told off buyers who filed a lawsuit against them claiming that their HINO brand was substandard quality.

In response to a case filed by buyers at High Court, Toyota accused the buyers of poor maintenance and servicing of their vehicles as recommended.

Buyers filed the suit last month alleging that the HINO FC500 model trucks and buses developed common problems ranging from faulty engines and overheating, to break system failure and chassis cracking, rendering them un-roadworthy even before their warranties expired.

Ksh2.5 billion airport set to be launched in two weeks

Transport Principal Secretary (PS) Paul Maringa, has announced that the new Isiolo International Airport will kick off its operations in the next two weeks after he toured the facility on Thursday.

The PS gave a greenlight for the Ksh2.5 billion project to start operations but only for domestic flights.

Final touches on the 1.4 kilometre runway are under way and it is expected to be complete in one week.

The airport was supposed to be commissioned earlier this year but works on runway pavements were not complete due to poor drainage.

Matiang’i issues one-book-per-subject directive

Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Education, Fred Matiang’i, has issued a directive to all primary schools restricting learners to one text book per subject, a move that spells doom for text book publishers and marketers.

The CS on Wednesday said that learners will only be allowed to use one course book per subject and not the current six.

Dr Matiang’i directed the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to implement the directive straightaway, saying that certain individuals are benefitting at the expense of quality education.

He was speaking at the launch of the Ksh2.5 billion Tusome project report at the KICD, Nairobi.