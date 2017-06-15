Ballot papers row ropes in Kenyatta family

The war surrounding the awarding of a tender for the printing of ballot papers to a Dubai based firm, Al Ghurair Print and Publishing Company Limited of Dubai, has escalated after NASA principal Musalia Mudavadi sensationally claimed that Mr Muhoho Kenyatta, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, was the local agent of the company.

Al Ghurair Print and Publishing Company Limited of Dubai has been a bone of contention, pitting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against the National Super Alliance (NASA).

According to NASA, IEBC’s decision to award the lucrative tender has a sinister motive geared at manipulating the August 8 election.

Mudavadi was speaking a day after NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga claimed that the firm had met with some senior Jubilee officials in Dubai before sending representatives to Kenya.

On Thursday, Mudavadi alleged that the controversial Al Ghurair Company Chief Executive Aziz Al Ghurair, was, in fact, a friend of the Kenyatta family and during his visits to Kenya, a frequent guest at the home of Muhoho Kenyatta.

“We want President Uhuru Kenyatta to come clean on his family’s links with the Dubai firm and state his interests in the contract that the firm was awarded,” the African National Congress (ANC) party leader stated.

“The interest, in our view, is clear. The President and his Jubilee team are looking for a firm that can supply extra ballots secretly as was the case in 2013,” he continued.

Mudavadi, who is the NASA chief campaign manager, joined his colleagues in the opposition to demand the cancellation of the tender and its award to another company whose integrity is not compromised.

“Let IEBC not tell us that we are running out of time. The country has in the past always conducted nominations three weeks to voting day and this has always been sufficient time for printing of ballot papers to be completed,” said Mr Mudavadi.

The NASA team now wants IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba and Elections and Voter Registration Director Immaculate Kassait sent packing for allegedly attending a meeting at State House last February with Al Ghurair, who is the country, together with a Chamber Of Commerce of Dubai delegation.

Mudavadi said Chiloba and Kassait should not oversee the preparations for the upcoming general election as they were already compromised and they are likely to rig the polls in favor of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, when X News pressed Mudavadi in a later interview to provide evidence of the said State House meeting, he said they had ‘enough reports to incriminate the two’.