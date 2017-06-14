Uhuru refuses to approve Finance Bill, wants National Assembly to raise tax for betting firms to 35 per cent

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday declined to sign into law the Finance Bill and instead recommended that the National Assembly tax betting, lottery and gaming firms at a uniform rate of 35 per cent down from 50 per cent earlier recommended by the Treasury.

In a memorandum to the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Head of State ascertained that he refused to assent the Finance Bill, 2017 because the National Assembly had omitted a clause that was designed to discourage youth from participating in gaming activities yet the Bill was meant to amend the laws relating to various taxes and duties.

“This totally negates the spirit underlying the proposal to have the betting tax raised as pointed above,” President Uhuru said.

The purpose of the Amendment of Section 59 B of Cap 469 was to discourage Kenyans, and especially the youth, in directing their focus on betting, lottery and gaming activities instead of productive economic engagement, a vice that is likely to degenerate into a social disaster.

However, the proposal instead read, “29. Section 59B of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act is amended in subsection (1) by deleting the word ‘fifteen’ and substituting therefor the word ‘fifty’ was however dropped when Parliament passed the Bill.”

As such, the Head of State has recommended that clause 29 of the Bill be reinstated with an amendment reading “Section 59B of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act is amended in subsection (1) by deleting the word ‘fifteen’ and substituting therefor the words ‘thirty-five.’”

In March this year, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich in his 2017/2018 budget, proposed that all betting, lottery and gaming companies be taxed at a rate of 50 per cent.

Betting firms led by SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri in April said the industry fully supports President Kenyatta’s concerns over the rising underage gambling associated with illegal gambling machines.

“As an industry, we have previously raised the same concerns with the regulator and county governments, constantly requesting them to curb this menace which has tarnished the industry’s image and stands to ruin the lives of our children,” Karauri said in a statement sent to the media.