Sports headlines June 14 2017

Chelsea to host Burnley on Premier League opening day

Reigning champions Chelsea are set to host Burnley in the opening match of the 2017-18 PL as the new campaign begins on Saturday 12 August. All eyes will be on Arsenal this season after Arsene Wenger decided to stay as he leads his side to Liverpool on August 26. Uefa Europa League champions Manchester United will start their season at Old Trafford as they host West Ham. Premier League 1st runners-up Tottenham will travel to the recently promoted Newcastle United .Manchester City will start with an away game at Brighton & Hove Albion. The league will end on Sunday 13 May 2018, a week earlier than last season, with the World Cup finals in Russia starting on 14 June.

Real Madrid interested in Kylian Mbappe for years

Kylian Mbappe says UEFA Champions League giants Real Madrid have been trying to sign him for four years.The French striker has become one of the hottest prospects in world football after scoring 24 goals to help Monaco clinch the Ligue 1 title at the same time reaching the Champions League semi- finals. Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Mbappe, who made his fourth international appearance for France in their 3-2 win over England on last night.