Sports headlines June 14 2017

Chelsea to host Burnley on Premier League opening day
Reigning champions Chelsea are set to host Burnley in the opening match of the 2017-18 PL as the new campaign begins on Saturday 12 August. All eyes will be on Arsenal this season after Arsene Wenger decided to stay as he leads his side to Liverpool on August 26. Uefa Europa League champions Manchester United will start their season at Old Trafford as they host West Ham. Premier League 1st runners-up Tottenham will travel to the recently promoted Newcastle United .Manchester City will start with an away game at Brighton & Hove Albion. The league will end on Sunday 13 May 2018, a week earlier than last season, with the World Cup finals in Russia starting on 14 June.
Real Madrid interested in Kylian Mbappe for years
Kylian Mbappe says UEFA Champions League giants Real Madrid have been trying to sign him for four years.The French striker has become one of the hottest prospects in world football after scoring 24 goals to help Monaco clinch the Ligue 1 title at the same time reaching the Champions League semi- finals. Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Mbappe, who made his fourth international appearance for France in their 3-2 win over England on last night.
IAAF announces there will be Ksh32m for grabs in Sunday’s World Cross Country Championships in Kampala
IAAF has released Ksh 32m as prize money for Sunday 26th’s World Cross Country Championships in Kampala. Team Kenya athletes are expected to dominate both men and women senior races. Individual price
Agriculture Ministry invests in hermetic bags to mitigate post-harvest losses, ensure food security
Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Willy Bett with International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) President, Kanayo Nwanze during a past meeting. Cereals farmers in Kenya are
With resounding endorsements, Paul Tergat is in line to replace ‘father figure’ Kipchoge Keino
Paul Tergat made his candidature for NOCK presidency on Tuesday, April 4. He was endorsed with 11 different federations to replace Kipchoge Keino. The track legend has promised to change
