Ruto urges Elgeyo Marakwet voters to help re-elect Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Elgeyo Marakwet voters to stay united and to continue rallying behind President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP called on the County’s support, adding that some of the highest-ranking civil servants in Government hail from the area.

Ruro was speaking yesterday when he and Kenyatta visited Elgeyo Marakwet for the second time in one week to urge residents of the County to rally behind the President’s re-election bid.

During his visit, President Kenyatta said the Jubilee Administration had delivered the promises it made to the people of the county especially on the construction of roads, which were neglected for many decades.

Jubilee leaders from the county as well as residents assured the President that they were in complete support of the Jubilee Government.

“All the roads you requested for when we came into Government have been completed or their construction is going on,” said the President when he addressed thousands of supporters at the Iten Stadium.

The President said the County has also benefited from the upgrade of two hospitals, expansion of access to electricity, free maternity services as well as reforms in the education sector and other social support programs.

Roads whose construction have been completed include Chesoi-Chesongoch which was done ay the cost of Sh249.9 million, Iten-Kapsowar Phase 1-Iten – Bugar road (Sh656.5 million), Iten-Kapsowar Phase 2 -Kapsowar – Chebiemit road (Sh1.4 billion), and the Periodic Maintenance of Eldoret – Nyaru – Kamwosor at the cost of Sh206.5 million.

Roads under construction in the county include the upgrading of Tirap-Embobut Bridge-Jn B4 Road to Bitumen Standard at the cost of Sh1.4 billion and which is 92 percent complete. Another road under construction is the Nyaru – Iten road at the cost of Sh2.4 billion.

“I want to tell you that the people of this county are 100 per cent behind you and they want the good work the Jubilee Government is doing to go on,” said Ruto.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said the people of the county are grateful for the construction of roads within the county including the one that runs through Kerio Valley to Tot.

He said the people of the county appreciate that Henry Rotich, a son of the county holds the high-ranking position of Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury. He said there are many more people from the county who hold senior positions in the Government.

The Senator hit out at the leaders of the opposition whom he accused of fighting for personal benefits instead of striving for the betterment of all Kenyans.

“The leaders of the opposition are sitting in big hotels fighting for IEBC contracts and tenders while President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto have been busy working for the development of Kenya,” said Mr Murkomen.