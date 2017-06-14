News headlines June 14 2017

Loophole in law is barring IEBC from blacklisting candidates with integrity issues

The electoral commission has given a strong indication that they will not be barring any candidate to run for office in this year’s general election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday blamed ‘some gaps’ in the law which have dealt a blow to the regulator in its bid to strictly implement Chapter Six of the Constitution.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati told delegates in the ongoing National Elections Conference 2017 held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, that his team was finding it difficult to bar candidates with integrity issues, including the 106 individuals that the ethics body had presented to the commission.

Chebukati told the delegates that his commission had collaborated with the Attorney General, The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Public Prosecutions all under the auspices of Chapter Six Working Group, to clear only those that abide by Chapter Six, but the unfortunate loophole in the law had made it difficult to bar any candidate from contesting.

“This collaboration can only be done within the law, and there are serious challenges. I hope Parliament shall enact laws to remove the legal roadblocks that this working group has encountered,” the IEBC Chair said in what is now seen as a blow to calls for integrity.

But EACC Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala, who had spoken earlier, before Chebukati took a different path, insisted that all sitting and aspirant politicians with integrity issues ought not to run for office as it is clear in law who should occupy public office.

Wabukala said they had submitted to IEBC a list of 106 individuals who the anti-graft body said were unsuitable to vie.

The EACC had listed political bigwigs in both Jubilee and NASA among those who failed to meet the integrity threshold.

Come clean on KPMG’s audit report, NASA tells IEBC

The National Super Alliance wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to come clean on the recent audit of the voters register by research group KPMG, saying the firm may have done a shoddy job at the expense of Kenyans.

In a statement on Tuesday, the opposition outfit said the audit firm may have taken Kenyans for a ride by performing ‘desktop clerical work’ at a fee of millions of shillings.

“The country, which hoped for a modicum of electoral reforms for a credible election, has been crudely shortchanged in a queer manoeuvre by the leadership of the IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), who appear compelled to push fishy Jubilee agenda all the time,” National Super Alliance National Campaign Committee Chairman Musalia Mudavadi said.

He stated that the work carried out by the audit firm did not match the kind of work they delivered as they left over one million dead voters in the voter register.

Mr Mudavadi, the ANC party leader, said KPMG used desk reviews and cross checking of data against incomplete national databases of births and deaths as provided by a “wanting National Registration Bureau”.

“Friday’s KPMG report on their alleged audit of the national voter register is, to say the least, shoddy work, and therefore a major betrayal of the people of Kenya,” Mudavadi said.

KPMG had said an estimated additional 1,037,260 dead voters could be on the roll. It also recommended the removal of over 92,277 dead voters from the IEBC register.

Ruto urges Elgeyo Marakwet voters to help re-elect Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Elgeyo Marakwet voters to stay united and to continue rallying behind President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP called on the County’s support, adding that some of the highest-ranking civil servants in Government hail from the area.

Ruto was speaking yesterday when he and Kenyatta visited Elgeyo Marakwet for the second time in one week to urge residents of the County to rally behind the President’s re-election bid.

During his visit, President Kenyatta said the Jubilee Administration had delivered the promises it made to the people of the county especially on the construction of roads, which were neglected for many decades.

Jubilee leaders from the county as well as residents assured the President that they were in complete support of the Jubilee Government.

The President said the County has also benefited from the upgrade of two hospitals, expansion of access to electricity, free maternity services as well as reforms in the education sector and other social support programs.