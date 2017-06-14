Loophole in law is barring IEBC from blacklisting candidates with integrity issues

The electoral commission has given a strong indication that they will not be barring any candidate to run for office in this year’s general election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday blamed ‘some gaps’ in the law which have dealt a blow to the regulator in its bid to strictly implement Chapter Six of the Constitution.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati told delegates in the ongoing National Elections Conference 2017 held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, that his team was finding it difficult to bar candidates with integrity issues, including the 106 individuals that the ethics body had presented to the commission.

Chebukati told the delegates that his commission had collaborated with the Attorney General, The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Public Prosecutions all under the auspices of Chapter Six Working Group, to clear only those that abide by Chapter Six, but the unfortunate loophole in the law had made it difficult to bar any candidate from contesting.

“This collaboration can only be done within the law, and there are serious challenges. I hope Parliament shall enact laws to remove the legal roadblocks that this working group has encountered,” the IEBC Chair said in what is now seen as a blow to calls for integrity.

But EACC Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala, who had spoken earlier, before Chebukati took a different path, insisted that all sitting and aspirant politicians with integrity issues ought not to run for office as it is clear in law who should occupy public office.

Wabukala said they had submitted to IEBC a list of 106 individuals who the anti-graft body said were unsuitable to vie.

The EACC had listed political bigwigs in both Jubilee and NASA among those who failed to meet the integrity threshold.

“Those with integrity questions, as a commission we think ought not to be allowed to contest for seats due to outstanding issues in line with the law,” Wabukala reckoned.

He challenged Kenyans, including the IEBC, to make sure that as the country prepares to vote, only those without integrity issues are elected or chosen to leadership positions.

“Leadership is a great calling which necessitates adherence to the highest standards of integrity. There is no better time than during an election when Kenyans have an opportunity to apply the integrity test to elect persons who will serve them,” he explained.

Wabukala had urged Kenyans to desist from the politics of division and embrace the politics of unity.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHRC) has petitioned IEBC to take action against President Uhuru Kenyatta for using public resources in his Jubilee campaigns.

In a statement to newsrooms, KNCHR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori said the president is violating the law by dishing out goodies to certain areas, weeks to the general election as it amounts to voter bribery.

The Elections Offences Act 2016 prohibits voter inducement and classified as an election malpractice under Section 10 of the law.

“Those actions of the government amount to abuse of office and thus Kenyans must call for transparency and accountability of the public officers who unlawfully disregard legal provisions aimed at safeguarding free and fair elections,” Mbogori said.