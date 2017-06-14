Business highlights June 14 2017

CA to allow use of foreign SIM cards

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) may soon allow the use of foreign SIM cards in the country.

This is in support of efforts by UN’s International Telecommunications Union to adopt international numbering and grow the telecommunications sector.

Though no foreign operator has approached them, CA says that several local firms have approached them seeking approval to sell foreign SIM cards in the country.

Regulations drafted by the regulator concerning the sale of foreign SIM cards require the seller to have an agreement with at least one licensed foreign operator and a locally licensed operator, in order to facilitate calls.

KPLC introduces sh13 billion underground cabling technology in Nairobi

Kenya Power is set to invest sh13 billion in implementing an underground cabling project in Nairobi, which is expected to reduce power interruptions in the city.

The new cabling technology is expected to improve the flexibility of the existing system as well as scale down system losses incurred while extending the extension line into the city.

The development will include construction of a new 220/66kV substation at the city center and 16.5 kilometers of cable from Embakasi Substation to the proposed city-centre substation.

A 25-kilometer cable of 66kV transmission will connect the new city-centre Substation to the proposed Likoni Road substation, Nairobi West, Cathedral, City Square, Muthurwa, and Parklands.

Reprieve for IEBC as MPs approve Ksh2.5 billion for ballot papers purchase

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can now breathe easy after MPs on Tuesday evening approved the allocation of an additional Ksh2.5 billion to purchase ballot papers.

The law makers also approved the allocation of Ksh300 million to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Last week, Mps shot down the electoral agency’s request to pre-access the funds allocated to them for the fiscal year 2017/18 terming it as unprocedural, a move that threatened to disrupt preparations for the August polls.

The purchase of ballot papers has already surpassed the May 28 deadline.