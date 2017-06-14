Business highlights June 14 2017

The EPZ big sale returns to Nairobi

Nairobians have been presented with another opportunity to purchase quality designer clothes at throw-away prices, with the return of the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) big sale.

The Export Promotion Zones Authority (EPZA) on Tuesday announced the four-day sale starting June 17 to June 21 at the KICC.

The event will give traders and Kenyans an opportunity to buy designer made-for-export apparels at relatively low prices.

EPZ firms will also be able to dispose 40% of their production to the local market without paying duty.

Industry, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Adan Mohamed, said the initiative was intended to increase demand through intensified sales, creating the need for firms to employ more Kenyans.

Kebs approves materials for alternative packaging bags

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) on Tuesday gave a green light to alternative packaging materials proposed by manufacturers, following the ban on plastic bags.

According to the quality assurance agency, the approved materials are all biodegradable and locally available. Materials that meet the standards include canvas, polypropylene, and clothes.

Kebs Quality Assurance and Inspection Director Eric Chesire said no permit will be renewed for polythene manufacturers after the August 28 deadline.

Environment Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Judy Wakhungu, published a legal notice on February 28 banning commercial and domestic use of plastic bags, effective from September this year.

Nyeri town now an eyesore as county workers go on strike

Just two weeks after it hosted the national Madaraka Day celebrations, Nyeri County is now a deplorable sight, rotting in its own stench as garbage continues to pile up.

County workers downed their tools two weeks ago paralyzing sanitation services in the county, over unpaid dues.

The workers said they have not received their salaries for the last two months leaving them with no option but to abscond duty.

The county government has however blamed the delays on faulty IFMIS systems.

County environment and health director John Mugenyu said, “We are having a problem with the IFMIS. It shows we have paid but the Treasury has not credited the money to the contracted collectors.”

He assured residents that the situation would be remedied by Thursday.