4 reasons why we get muscle cramps

Have you ever woken from sleep in extreme inexplicable pain coming from one of your leg muscles that paralyses you from movement? Those are probably muscle cramps and they strike when you least expect it. Here’s why they might be interfering with your sleep or workout routine.

Exercising

Muscle cramps are strange because they are caused by excessive exercise and can actually be lessened in frequency of occurrence by exercising—though not a strenuous workout. Pushing your body to its limit can work against you because we are all built differently and there’s only so much that we can take individually. Getting a muscle cramp is probably a sign that you should slow down.

Holding one position for a long time

If you are standing or lying in one place for an extended period of time, a muscle cramp is bound to occur, particularly if you are on a hard surface or sleeping in an awkward position. This explains why most muscle cramps tend to strike while we are sleeping.

Dehydration

The Mayo Clinic states, “Athletes who become fatigued and dehydrated while participating in warm-weather sports frequently develop muscle cramps.” Loss of fluid due to dehydration can lead to muscle cramps.

Medication

As with many medications, many risk factors and side effects go hand in hand with consumption. Taking certain medicines, such as antipsychotics, birth control pills, diuretics, statins (drugs prescribed by doctors to lower cholesterol), and steroids.