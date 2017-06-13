Wiper renounces Nyenze over Uhuru public backing remarks

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement has disowned National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze’s public endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

In a statement to newsrooms, the party said it will probe Nyenze to shed light on his support for the Jubilee presidential candidate with a view of taking disciplinary action against the legislator.

“WDM-K will no doubt be seeking a clarification from Hon. Nyenze as to whether he has, since his nomination as Kitui West parliamentary candidate on WDM-K ticket, shifted his allegiance from our party to Jubilee, after which we will chart the way forward,” Jared Maaka Siso the Executive Director of the party said on Monday.

Dr Siso said Nyenze, who is the incumbent MP and Wiper candidate for Kitui West, is quite aware of the consequences of campaigning for a rival party.

Wiper is a member of the National Super Alliance (NASA) alongside the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

The NASA leaders have ganged up to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta from office.

According to Dr Siso, Nyenze’s actions are contrary to the stand of his party which holds the view that President Kenyatta and his Jubilee regime have been massive failures in governance since 2013.

Nyenze, a seasoned politician is among the Ukambani MPs who have sent mixed signals in regard to their support for the NASA coalition and its leaders, especially the Wiper leader who is the coalition running mate.

At the same time, Wiper has dismissed any attempt by Jubilee to penetrate in the Ukambani region saying “reports from the ground indicate that Kitui West in particular, and Ukambani in general, are locked under Wiper/NASA and under the able leadership of H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka, whose support from the region is near fanatical.”

“Therefore, for Jubilee to even imagine it can make a significant impact in vote hunting from the region is an exercise in futility,” he added.

Mr Nyenze is reported to have praised President Uhuru’s development record and approved his re-election bid for a second term in office during a public function in his constituency over the weekend.

“If somebody does well to you, you can’t forget. Can you forget those who have done well like Uhuru Kenyatta?” he said at Kauwi Primary School in Kitui County during the launch of National Youth Service (NYS) programme in his constituency presided over by Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

Speaking his native Kamba language, the Kitui West MP strongly lauded the Jubilee government against opposition claims that their performance was dismissal, citing the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) among other major achievements.

“Let’s not be swayed by politics of empty rhetoric by those alleging President Uhuru hasn’t worked well. The truth is Uhuru has done a lot and we’ll elect those whose work can be seen” he reckoned.