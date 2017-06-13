Sports headlines June 13 2017

Antoine Griezmann to remain at Atletico until 2022
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract with the Spanish club by a year. Atletico has revised the player’s salary to reward his performance and made an economic effort to convince the player to stay .Griezmann joined in Atletico Madrid in 2014 for 30 million euros from Real Sociedad, where he started his career in 2009. He helped Atletico reach the UEFA champions league in 2016 , as he scored 83 goals in 160 games for the club. He was initially heavily linked with a move away from Atletico, but earlier this month he confirmed that he wanted to stay at Atletico Madrid.
Aleksandar Mitrovic ready to leave Newcastle
Despite Newcastle’s promotion to the Premier League , Aleksandar Mitrovic says he is not sure he will stay at the club next season and that he is ready to assess any offers from other clubs. Striker Mitrovic made 29 appearances for the club scoring six goals as Newcastle finished top of the Championship table earning them a promotion. He says he will hold talks with coach Rafael Benitez about his future at the club if no offers from other clubs materialise and that he will be comfortable to stay for another season.
Iran qualifies for World Cup 2018
Iran beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in Tehran to become the second team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The goals courtesy of Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi earned Iran the victory and for the first time Iran will play at successive World Cups Goals. Iran are now eight-point clear over Uzbekistan who are third in the table. Five-time winners Brazil were the first team to join hosts Russia at next year’s tournament. Top two teams in each of Asia’s two qualifying groups advance to the World Cup, whereas the teams in third place go into a series of play-offs.
You might also like
Optiven in Sh2.5 million drive to create over 1 million jobs by 2035
The Optiven Group Foundation, through its OptinInvest programme, has announced plans seeking to create more than 1 million jobs by 2035. Optiven CEO George Wachiuri said the move would cost
News headlines May 15 2017- New bid to axe aspirants with integrity issues
New bid to axe aspirants with integrity issues The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) in partnership with other civil rights group has moved to the Supreme Court to
Afternoon Business News Highlights
Kenya Power to name acting CEO as Ben Chumo exits Kenya Power CEO, Ben Chumo has exited the utility firm after an activist moved to court seeking to block him
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!