Sports headlines June 13 2017

Antoine Griezmann to remain at Atletico until 2022

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract with the Spanish club by a year. Atletico has revised the player’s salary to reward his performance and made an economic effort to convince the player to stay .Griezmann joined in Atletico Madrid in 2014 for 30 million euros from Real Sociedad, where he started his career in 2009. He helped Atletico reach the UEFA champions league in 2016 , as he scored 83 goals in 160 games for the club. He was initially heavily linked with a move away from Atletico, but earlier this month he confirmed that he wanted to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Aleksandar Mitrovic ready to leave Newcastle

Despite Newcastle’s promotion to the Premier League , Aleksandar Mitrovic says he is not sure he will stay at the club next season and that he is ready to assess any offers from other clubs. Striker Mitrovic made 29 appearances for the club scoring six goals as Newcastle finished top of the Championship table earning them a promotion. He says he will hold talks with coach Rafael Benitez about his future at the club if no offers from other clubs materialise and that he will be comfortable to stay for another season.

Iran qualifies for World Cup 2018

Iran beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in Tehran to become the second team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The goals courtesy of Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi earned Iran the victory and for the first time Iran will play at successive World Cups Goals. Iran are now eight-point clear over Uzbekistan who are third in the table. Five-time winners Brazil were the first team to join hosts Russia at next year’s tournament. Top two teams in each of Asia’s two qualifying groups advance to the World Cup, whereas the teams in third place go into a series of play-offs.