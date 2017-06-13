Sikh Supreme Council of Kenya to hold prayers for peaceful elections

The Sikh Supreme Council of Kenya, in collaboration with Africa Temples and Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, have organized a five day session to pray for a peaceful, free and fair election on August 8 this year.

National Chairman of the Sikh Supreme Council of Kenya, Davinder Eari said the community wants Kenya to hold a successful election where all participants will have a fair, level playing ground.

He said the prayers that will be held during the celebrations to mark the 350th Birthday of Siri Guru Gobind Singh, the faith’s tenth Guru from June 22 to 26 at Simba Union Club.

Some of the settlements that will benefit from the food distributions include, Kibera, Lunga Lunga Road, Enterprise Road and Dandora.

Addressing the press on the upcoming event at Simba Union Club in Parklands, Nairobi on Monday, Davinder assured that the Guru Nanak Community will continue to support the less fortunate members of society who have been affected by a drought that has hit most parts of the country.

“This will be an ongoing programme. We are targeting over 100,000 needy people by the end of the year,” said Davinder.

The event will be graced by the Guru Nanak Leader from United Kingdom, Bahi Sahils Bhai Mohindu Singh Jr. who is expected in the country on Wednesday 24 June next week and will also see the community hold interfaith prayers with Christians, Muslims and Hindus.

The Celebration, the first to be marked in Kenya, is an event where the Guru Nanak community encompasses the values and ethos of Sikhism of accepting and respecting other religions, sharing whatever they have with the less fortunate, contemplate on the faith’s laws as well as showing that they have earned an honest living.

Present at the briefing were Guru Nanak Region Chairperson, Jaswinder Singh Gharial and Dayinder Devgun, the Nanak Nishkam Sewa Jatha Chairperson.