Paul Odhiambo speaks on decision to join champions Tusker FC from Sofapaka

Forward Paul Odhiambo says it was purely footballing reasons that made him shift alliance from Sofapaka FC to reigning champions Tusker FC and of the resumption of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) this coming weekend.
The journeyman of Kenyan football who has previously featured for record champions Gor Mahia, arch rivals AFC Leopards, Western Stima, Muhoroni Youth , Kakamega Homeboyz and former dominant top flight side Oserian FC, deliberately saw his contract run out with ‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ and contrary to the club’s desire to keep him, the 25-year old chose the Brewers as his next home for the next three seasons.
“Time was right for me to make this decision. I can say it was basically for football reasons,” said the regular starter in the Sam Ssimbwa side.
“I have enjoyed my time with Paka, which and I have left on good terms. There were more than one offer on the table, but honestly Tusker was going to be the first choice for me,” said the player who was highly wanted by Posta Rangers boss Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo.
“Batoto Ba Mungu’ have been very active in the June transfer window releasing over 10 players while having over half the number coming. The other notable player to leave recently was former Gor Mahia midfielder Moses Odhiambo.
Asked about too much traffic from his club, the Ugandan coach said he has no regret with the players released, saying he already has replacements.
“On paper the number looks quite big and worrying, however a closer examination will make you realize only Paul and Moses were starters here. As we speak we are chasing a midfielder to fill in the void,” said the Ugandan.
Meanwhile Black Stars striker Ronald Reagan has joined KPL side Mathare United on a three-year contract as coach Francis Kimanzi works to solidify his squad for the 2017 campaign, following a torrid first half of the season.
Mathare are currently placed bottom of the league standings, in what so far is arguably their worst start to a league campaign.
Reagan, who was earlier on Sofapaka radar, joins Mathare’s pool of strikers that already has Chris Ochieng and Derrick Onyango, with Ronald Okoth having left the team and Kimanzi is confident he will add quality.
