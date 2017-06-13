Olympic bronze medalist Nyairera heads to Oslo diamond meet on Thursday

Kenya 800m champion Margaret Nyairera, will line at the fifth leg of the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Oslo Thursday 15, to challenge for atop podium finish.

The 2016 Rio Olympics 800m bronze medalist, will also be gauging her prowess as she 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships draw closer.

Nyairera will for the third time this season give two-time Olympics and two-time World Champion Caster Semenya of South Africa a run for her money ahead of the big showdown at the World Championships in London in August 4th – 13th.

Semenya will not be Nyairera’s only worry; she will be on the lookout for Rio silver medalist Francine Niyoisaba of Burundi and Moscow World Champion Eunice Sum as well as Beijing World silver medalist Melisa Bishop of Canada.

Last week during the National Championships, Nyairera had a discouraging performance of 2:00.05 and will be looking to lower her season best of 1:57.03 to a 1:55 in three days. Nyareira is determined not to have a repeat of 2015 World Championships where she made an early exit in the heats. Her compatriot Sum will be looking to shed off about two seconds from her season best of 1:58.76.