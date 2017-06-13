News headlines June 13 2017

Wiper renounces Nyenze over Uhuru public backing remarks

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement has disowned National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze’s public endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

In a statement to newsrooms, the party said it will probe Nyenze to shed light on his support for the Jubilee presidential candidate with a view of taking disciplinary action against the legislator.

“WDM-K will no doubt be seeking a clarification from Hon. Nyenze as to whether he has, since his nomination as Kitui West parliamentary candidate on WDM-K ticket, shifted his allegiance from our party to Jubilee, after which we will chart the way forward,” Jared Maaka Siso the Executive Director of the party said on Monday.

Dr Siso said Nyenze, who is the incumbent MP and Wiper candidate for Kitui West, is quite aware of the consequences of campaigning for a rival party.

Wiper is a member of the National Super Alliance (NASA) alongside the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

The NASA leaders have ganged up to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta from office.

We are biggest employers, taxpayers, Laikipia White farmers tell Raila

Laikipia’s white settlers have angrily reacted to media reports suggesting that National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga plans to ‘dismantle’ white-owned ranches to cure the violence that has rocked the county.

Under the banner of THE Laikipia Farmers’ Association (LFA), they said their members’ enterprises are Laikipia’s largest employers, taxpayers, investors, and private sponsors of social projects such as education and health.

They cited a recent economic survey that revealed that in 2016 LFA members were employing 4,446 people on salaries of Sh1.14 billion per annum, with taxes in excess of Sh560 million paid to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the county, “proving our productivity through enterprise.”

“The LFA respectfully informs the leader of the opposition and presidential candidate, Mr Raila Odinga, that its members contributed Sh10 billion towards Laikipia County’s economy between 2014 and 2016,” LFA said in a statement.

“The LFA is also about productivity for people. In 2016 alone, LFA members contributed Sh218 million towards social projects,” they added.

The farmers said Laikipia County had suffered months of invasion by pastoralists from other counties. According to them, the incursions have caused the deaths of many local people and inflicted economic losses now running into the billions.

They hold for Laikipia to continue its success story, stating that local people need peace and the rule of law.

On Monday, UK based newspaper, The Times reported that the opposition leader had vowed to disintegrate enormous ranches which had been the bone of contention between the locals and their owners.

Kihika moves to court to challenge her dismissal from Nakuru senatorial race

Nakuru County Speaker Susan Kihika earlier today moved to the High Court seeking orders to nullify a tribunal decision barring her from running for the Nakuru Senate seat citing disregard of stay orders.

Kihika was yesterday barred from contesting for the senatorial seat after the Political Parties Tribunal nullified her nomination as Jubilee Party Nakuru senatorial candidate.

In their ruling, the Political Parties Tribunal said Kihika did not resign as County Speaker as stipulated by law to seek the elective seat.

“A declaration is hereby issued that Ms Wakarura’s candidature for the Nakuru County senatorial seat on [a] Jubilee party ticket is unconstitutional,” the Tribunal ruled.

The Tribunal, led by chaired by Kyalo Mbobu, said that Ms Kihika is ineligible because she still holds the office of Speaker of the Nakuru County Assembly.

It stated that her candidature is unconstitutional as the Jubilee Party violated the law by presenting Ms Kihika’s name yet she had not resigned as required by law.

Article 99 of the Constitution states that a candidate who is still a member of the County Assembly cannot vie for MP before resigning.

The petition had been filed by Ms Margaret Wanjiru Kiiru, who is eying the same position as an independent candidate.