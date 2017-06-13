Mother, 3 children among those feared trapped inside collapsed Pipeline building

Several people are feared trapped in the debris of a seven-storey residential building that collapsed in Pipeline area Kware in Embakasi, Nairobi.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, three children and their mother are among those suspected to still be inside the building.

“……still don’t know how many people are trapped inside the collapsed building,” Pius Masai told Journalists.

The incident occurred Monday night, according to police. Most families were evacuated but police say some people may be trapped.

Several emergency service providers were sent to the scene hours later to help in digging through the rubble.

St John Ambulance said that 15 people were still missing by Tuesday morning.

But the Police, National Youth Service personnel and workers from Nairobi City County government who are battling to remove debris in search of survivors, said it would take long to dig through the rubble to confirm the claims.

Head of Security at City Hall, Francis Munyambu said earlier today that most of the people had been evacuated but could not rule out others being trapped inside.

The owner of the building could not be immediately traced for comment.

The seven-floor building had been condemned after a number of cracks opened up on its walls and some tenants had since vacated the premises.

ODM senatorial aspirant Edwin Sifuna, who visited the area, said there was to be an audit of all buildings in Nairobi following the Huruma incident saying it was inexcusable that it has happened again in Kware.