Kihika moves to court to challenge her dismissal from Nakuru senatorial race

Nakuru County Speaker Susan Kihika earlier today moved to the High Court seeking orders to nullify a tribunal decision barring her from running for the Nakuru Senate seat citing disregard of stay orders.

Kihika was yesterday barred from contesting for the senatorial seat after the Political Parties Tribunal nullified her nomination as Jubilee Party Nakuru senatorial candidate.

In their ruling, the Political Parties Tribunal said Kihika did not resign as County Speaker as stipulated by law to seek the elective seat.

“A declaration is hereby issued that Ms Wakarura’s candidature for the Nakuru County senatorial seat on [a] Jubilee party ticket is unconstitutional,” the Tribunal ruled.

The Tribunal, led by chaired by Kyalo Mbobu, said that Ms Kihika is ineligible because she still holds the office of Speaker of the Nakuru County Assembly.

It stated that her candidature is unconstitutional as the Jubilee Party violated the law by presenting Ms Kihika’s name yet she had not resigned as required by law.

Article 99 of the Constitution states that a candidate who is still a member of the County Assembly cannot vie for MP before resigning.

The petition had been filed by Ms Margaret Wanjiru Kiiru, who is eying the same position as an independent candidate.