Business highlights June 13 2017 – China’s Foton car assembly plant in Nairobi up for auction

Centum records 16% dip in net profit for FY 2017

Centum Investment has reported a decline of 16% decline in profit after tax to Ksh8.3 billion in year ended March 31 2017. The decline has been attributed to lower gains on disposal compared to gains realized on disposal in the same period last year. There was an overall growth of 76% t in the trading profit of its beverage, utilities and publishing business.

On the other hand, the operating profit of the group’s financial services dropped significantly by 67 per cent, mainly affected by Sidian Bank’s performance. Centum’s asset management arm, Nabo Capital recorded a 27% decline in operating profit.

The group’s realized gains on disposal of investments decreased by 81 per cent compared to the prior financial year where;

Centum had partially disposed off its stake in Two Rivers Mall reducing its holding to 50% and booking a gain of Sh 3.2 Billion.

In the same Year, Centum completed the exit in AON Insurance brokers and disposed a portfolio of listed equities, in total realizing a gain of Sh 1.7 Billion.

China’s Foton car assembly plant in Nairobi up for auction

Chinese motor vehicle dealer Foton East Africa’s multi-million shilling Nairobi assembly plant is set to be auctioned to repay debts, signalling the end of the road for the firm that entered the Kenyan market in 2011. A public auction notice has invited bids for Foton’s 10-acre land on Old Mombasa Road where it had built a warehouse for limited vehicle assembly ahead of plans to develop a fully-fledged 10,000 units-a-year facility.

The liquidation, set for today, signals the company’s failure to secure a sizeable market share in the local market where other Chinese brands such as Chery, JMC, Sinotruck and Grand Tiger have capitalised on their relatively lower pricing to gain ground. The auctioneers’ notice published yesterday shows Foton had made significant investments in the assembly plant that will now be sold to another investor who could complete it or rebuild it for other commercial uses.