Sports headlines June 12 2017
June 12, 2017

England wins U20 World Cup

England won the U20 World Cup after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal gave England a 1-0 win over Venezuela in Suwon. Everton forward Calvert-Lewin who was following up on a rebound to slot home from close range, after Venezuela’s Ronaldo Lucena had hit the post with a sublime 45-yard free-kick scored the only goal in the 35th minute. Both sides went close as the game opened up after the break, with Josh Onomah hitting the crossbar with a superb effort after Freddie Woodman had twice kept England ahead with good saves.

Asmir Begovic happy to join Bournemouth

Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic admits that he is excited to be joining Bournemouth for £10m this summer after the two clubs agreed on a transfer last month. Begovic only made 33 appearance for Chelsea since joining the club in 2015 on a four-year contract from Stoke City.He is hoping to become a first-eleven regular, at a club with a long-term vision which is of great interest to him. “I’m really excited about the new challenge. And I’m excited about the whole project the owners and the manager have going on there. I don’t think I’ve been this excited about a project before and I can’t wait to get started.” The goalkeeper said.

 

 

