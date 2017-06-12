Raila accuses Jubilee of sabotaging Vision 2030 projects

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has accused the Jubilee government of sabotaging Vision 2030 flagship projects initiated by the coalition government led by retired President Mwai Kibaki.

The opposition leader said Konza Techno- city, Thwake Multipurpose Dam, Lamu Lappset among other projects whose ideas were conceived by the coalition government had not been implemented and accused Jubilee of deliberately disrupting the projects.

Speaking on Saturday at Unoa grounds in Wote, Raila said Jubilee was not committed to initiating any meaningful development and asked the residents to vote for NASA in the August elections.

“NASA will liberate Kenyans from poor leadership and we are confident that we shall defeat Jubilee in August,” he said.

He accused the current regime of corruption that he said had led to high cost of living and promised to tame the vice if elected president.

“The level of corruption that has been witnessed in the country since Jubilee took over is unacceptable. Billions of shillings have been pilfered from the public coffers,” he said.

Raila dispelled accusations that Kalonzo Musyoka was shortchanged by being picked as the running mate, saying those advancing the accusations were hell-bent on creating division in NASA.

Kalonzo asked the residents not to vote for any Jubilee candidate in the forthcoming elections.

He said Kambas were united behind NASA and Jubilee’s efforts to make forays in Ukambani would not bear any fruit.

“Jubilee will not get the 100,000 votes they are targeting,” Kalonzo argued.