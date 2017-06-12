PesaLink sees Sh2.5 billion worth of transactions in four months amid sustained growth

Money transfer service PesaLink has enjoyed steady growth in customer deposits, signed 26 banks onto and processed more than Sh2.5 billion worth of transactions, Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Chief Executive Officer Mr. Habil Olaka has said.

“Since we set up Integrated Payment Service Limited (IPSL), to address the challenge of integrating retail payments in the country, we have witnessed the need to offer solution-based products to the market,” said Habil Olaka.

“PesaLink, which offers affordable money transfer rates and allows for instant inter-bank transactions, is one of the many breakthroughs the financial sector has offered to the market. We have more to offer as we continue innovating for the future,” he added.

Habil, who was speaking during the official launch of IPSL after a four-month pilot phase, was accompanied by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich among other players in the local financial services sector.

To celebrate the launch, IPSL service subscribers’ will enjoy free access and tariff free services on the platform for the next two months to further encourage its uptake.

According to KBA and its members, PesaLink was borne out of the need to provide a secure, fast and efficient money transfer system by tapping into the latest technological advances.

The platform aims to speed up bank-to-bank money transfers of between Sh10 and Sh999,999 across five platforms; mobile (USSD & Apps), internet banking, ATM, branch front office, agency banking and POS branches.

“With mobile penetration in Kenya standing at 90 per cent as at December 2016, the prospects of financial penetration are on the rise. Opportunities abound. PesaLink is a step towards the country’s ambition to be a cash lite economy especially with our offering of a real-time interbank transaction framework,” said Jenifer Theuri, IPSL CEO.

Founded under the Central Bank of Kenya’s National Payment System (NPS) guidelines, IPSL provides a platform aimed at harnessing the potential of digital payment solutions for the local market.

The platform has been developed to provide interoperability and related technology solutions for local commercial banks. IPSL will also inform policy direction and manage the risks associated with payment systems in the market, while providing technical and related guidance to KBA member banks.

“We have much more planned for the future. We foresee the platform enabling money transfers of multiple currencies, we shall venture into online services, we shall reach out to the unbanked through changing from cash to code, we shall even venture into partnerships with the government and other financial institutions apart from banks,” she said.