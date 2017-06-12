News headlines June 12 2017

Kabogo blames Wamatangi over his woes at senate committee

Lack of quorum in Senate committees is threatening to cripple key house activities as the Senate inaugural term nears its tail end.

Official campaigns that began last month have kept senators away from attending house business as they have camped at the grassroots to drum up support for themselves ahead of the August 8 elections.

Some crucial Senate committees have had to adjourn their sessions on several occasions for lack of quorum as it was evident earlier today when the Senate Public Accounts and Energy Committees did not raise enough numbers to transact its business.

The Committee, chaired by Kisumu Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o, had invited Kiambu Governor William Kabogo in order to interrogate him on the 2014/2015 Auditor report whereas the Energy Committee, chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, had invited the Kenya Pipeline Company team to discuss the Nairobi Mombasa pipeline deal.

Both committees postponed their sessions to a later date.

Nyong’o is seeking the Kisumu governor seat on an ODM ticket while Gideon is defending his seat on a Kanu ticket.

While there was no drama at the Energy Committee, its sister committee, Public Accounts was at the receiving end as Governor Kabogo pointed an accusing finger at one of the committee members for ‘arm twisting’ the committee to listen to his case on the audit queries.

Kabogo alleged Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi was de-whipping members of the committee not to attend his grilling session.

“Every time we are scheduled to appear before the committee there are issues of quorum, simply because Wamatangi does not want us to have listened,” Kabogo told journalists in Parliament.

He noted that his county government of Kiambu has been scheduled to appear before the committee on three occasions but the meetings had failed to take off due to quorum hitches.

Kabogo has told the committee not to be held captive by Wamatangi as he has a vetted interest in the running of affairs of the county.

Raila accuses Jubilee of sabotaging Vision 2030 projects

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has accused the Jubilee government of sabotaging Vision 2030 flagship projects initiated by the coalition government led by retired President Mwai Kibaki.

The opposition leader said Konza Techno- city, Thwake Multipurpose Dam, Lamu Lappset among other projects whose ideas were conceived by the coalition government had not been implemented and accused Jubilee of deliberately disrupting the projects.

Speaking on Saturday at Unoa grounds in Wote, Raila said Jubilee was not committed to initiating any meaningful development and asked the residents to vote for NASA in the August elections.

“NASA will liberate Kenyans from poor leadership and we are confident that we shall defeat Jubilee in August,” he said.

He accused the current regime of corruption that he said had led to high cost of living and promised to tame the vice if elected president.

“The level of corruption that has been witnessed in the country since Jubilee took over is unacceptable. Billions of shillings have been pilfered from the public coffers,” he said.

Raila dispelled accusations that Kalonzo Musyoka was shortchanged by being picked as the running mate, saying those advancing the accusations were hell-bent on creating division in NASA.

Lobbyists want low numbers of registered voters with disabilities investigated

A section of civil society leaders has petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to probe the ‘low numbers of registered voters with disabilities’ as revealed by a KMPG report.

Under the banner of the United Disabled Persons of Kenya (UDPK), they said that the revelations during the Kenya voters audit did not capture the true picture of the number of legible voters living with disabilities.

The KMPG report disclosed that there are only 146,000 persons with disabilities who are identifiable in the voter register.

But according to a 2009 National Housing and Population Census, there are at least 4 million Kenyans living with disabilities.

UDPK held that with numbers of registered voters already released, the number of persons with disabilities is very low.

“……it is generally agreed that the percentage of persons with disabilities in Kenya is far higher than as high as 15 per cent of the population, using current World Health Organization calculations. This means that over 6.6 million Kenyans have a disability,” Mr Anderson Gitonga Executive Director at UDPK said in a statement.

Gitonga said with the huge disparity between what is official and what IEBC captured, there is a likelihood that planning to cater for needs of persons with disabilities to participate in the elections is already compromised.