New Act: Emmie Wanjiku “My music basically talks about or conveys life’s affairs from a woman’s perspective.”

There’s something surprisingly nostalgic but still vibrant and plugged-in about Emmie Wanjiku’s sound. Her powerful voice over a homegrown beat is a refreshing injection into the airwaves. XACCESS had a chance to get to know a little bit about the vocalist and instrumentalist and this is what she had to say.
Tell us about yourself
I am a singer/songwriter. I play the guitar as well and I love to dance. My sound has and is continuing to morph as I get comfortable in my artist identity/persona. I love pop music, I find it fun, funky and great for having a good time.
How did you get your start in the industry?
I’ve been signing in church since I was sixteen years old. I think I would put that as the beginning (not into the industry but into music). I eventually got into the industry in the year 2015. In August of the same year, I released my first single, “Desire”. Since then I have released three other singles; “What You Like,” “Tusonge Mbele” and my most recent, “Madem.”
What would you say is the message of your music?
My music basically talks about or conveys life’s affairs from a woman’s perspective, I could choose to talk about love (which I do a lot), conflict, fun or whatever else it may be.
What inspires you?
The biggest influence on my music is my life’s experiences. I draw a lot from things that happen to and around me whether exciting, controversial, sad or heartbreaking. I love the emotional highs and lows because I draw a lot from them.
What are you working on currently?
I am currently working on a couple of singles that are set to be released this year and a live set for performances.
Are there any artistes, both established and new, that you would love to work with?
I love Fena and Steph Kapela.
Do you ever listen to your own music on your playlists?
[Laughs] Only if I am looking to critique something, planning a choreography, rehearsing or trying to come up with a visual concept.
Which event/stage would you just love to perform?
Oh my! That’s a long list. Let me name two in Kenya: Blankets & Wine and Koroga Festival
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
As one of the best female artistes in Africa.
